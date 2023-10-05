N.S. RCMP ask for the public’s help locating missing senior
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 78-year-old Derek Kruger.
Kruger was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Tuesday and was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S., on Sept. 29.
Kruger is described as five-foot-four, with brown hair, wearing glasses and a hearing aid.
The RCMP says officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on a logging road in Greenfield, N.S.
“Officers learned that the vehicle, a red Mazda Miata, belonged to Kruger and was first observed in the area on Sept. 30 by a member of the public,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.
Police say the abandoned vehicle was reported after the member of the public saw a media release from the RCMP stating Kruger was missing.
According to police, ground search and rescue teams were activated and a search of the area in Greenfield was started. The search was suspended late Wednesday night and it resumed Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
