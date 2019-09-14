

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man and a woman with trafficking hydromorphone.

On Thursday at around 4 p.m., police searched a home on Cremos Ln in Eskasoni First Nation and seized hydromorphone and cash.

Police arrested Sherman Matthew Cremo, 29 and Rolanda Kelly Dennis, 26 – both from Eskasoni. Police charged both Cremo and Dennis with Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Cremo and Dennis were remanded and are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

Police say the charges are the tenth charges for drug trafficking laid since Eskasoni RCMP, alongside the Chief and Counsel of Eskasoni First nation, initiated a drug enforcement and crime reduction project.

Eskasoni RCMP encourages anyone with information concerning drug use in the community to contact them.