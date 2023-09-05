N.S. RCMP charge man for allegedly operating unlicensed vape shop targeting youth
The RCMP has charged a man who was allegedly operating an unlicensed vape shop targeting youth in Windsor, N.S.
In a Tuesday news release, police said officers executed a search warrant at a shop called The Half Pipe in a mall on Water Street Thursday as a part of an ongoing investigation.
According to the release, the owner of the store, 19-year-old Zachary Timothy McPhee from Windsor, was arrested at the shop.
During the search, police seized nicotine and cannabis vaping products, as well as a prohibited weapon and cash.
McPhee was charged with a number of offences including:
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- distributing vaping products
- selling or offering for sale flavoured tobacco
Police say McPhee was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Dec. 12.
The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the police at 902-798-2207, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indo-Pacific leaders see a partner in Canada, elevating its status within ASEAN-bloc
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is welcoming Canada as its latest strategic partner. The 10-nation bloc made the symbolic gesture today during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the host city of Jakarta.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
'I would love blue sky, no smoke:' Yellowknife resident on returning home today
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
More than 1,000 emergency room closures reported across Canada, Yellowknife's evacuation order scheduled to be lifted, and a 'Freedom Convoy' trial kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say
Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Toronto
-
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Newly-minted Ontario housing minister set to face questions over Greenbelt review
Ontario's newly-minted housing minister Paul Calandra is set to face questions this morning over a review he's expected to launch of 14 sites the government removed from the Greenbelt for housing development.
-
Police investigating after elderly man struck and killed in Toronto parking lot, woman critically injured
Toronto police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved collision in a Toronto parking lot that left an elderly man dead and a woman critically injured.
Calgary
-
Man dead after stabbing in Copperfield park
A young man is in hospital fighting for his life in the aftermath of a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
-
Calgary police chief says Falconridge clash was 'largest violent event' in recent memory
Calgary police say no charges have been laid in a violent clash in the northeast community of Falconridge on Saturday that saw many people injured.
-
'They're terribly ill': 56 E. coli cases now linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are now more than 50 confirmed cases of E. coli linked to an outbreak at several Calgary-area daycares.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
HEATWAVE
HEATWAVE | Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday
The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating after fire bomb thrown through restaurant window
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a suspect allegedly threw a fire bomb through the window of a restaurant in St. Henri on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Structural damage forces evacuation of north Edmonton condo building
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Alberta's 'war room' is back with massive ad spend revealed in annual report
New documents outline a massive increase in public funding for the Canadian Energy Centre's campaign to change attitudes toward Alberta's oil and gas.
-
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting in the Donovan area of Sudbury, suspect still at large
One person is in hospital in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
-
Missing ATV rider found dead west of Timmins
Ontario Provincial Police said Monday that a northern Ontario man missing since Friday has been found dead west of Timmins.
London
-
Just four organizations bid to operate London's first homeless hubs
Council’s options may be limited when they choose locations and lead agencies to operate the first low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
-
Veltman Trial, Day 2: Jury Selection
Jury selection in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman — who’s accused of running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. more than two years ago in an alleged hate-motivated attack — will enter its second day on Wednesday.
-
About 750 pigs die in barn fire, damage estimated at $5 million
About 750 pigs were killed in a barn fire that destroyed two barns in Adelaide Metcalfe over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Balance the narrative': Rallies speak to both sides of school division conflict
It was a tale of two rallies in the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) on Tuesday, as groups on opposite sides of a hot-button issue gathered in different locations to express their views on LGBTQ2S+ education for students.
-
Money talk expected to dominate Day 2 of Manitoba's provincial election campaign
The cost of living and the cost of political promises are expected to be the dominant topics on the second day of the Manitoba provincial election campaign.
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP @ 1 P.M.
COMING UP @ 1 P.M. | Ottawa police to provide update on double-homicide outside wedding
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson and Supt. Jamie Dunlop will provide an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the news conference live.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Canadian Tulip Festival exec concerned over budding Ottawa Tourism proposal
Each May, more than one million tulips blanket the Ottawa region with hundreds of thousands of people taking in the Canadian Tulip Festival, but the festival's future is now in question as Ottawa Tourism plans for what it’s calling 'Ottawa May in Bloom Festivities.'
-
On-demand bus service coming to Blackburn Hamlet streets this fall
OC Transpo will test drive on-demand transit in Blackburn Hamlet this fall, allowing riders to book a trip on a Para Transpo minibus on weekends in the east Ottawa neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after fridge explodes
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Drought, smoke and grasshoppers make for challenging growing season in Sask.
If you look to the horizon in early September, clouds of dust usually mean farmers across the province are hard at work taking crops off the field, despite low expectations and challenging growing conditions.
-
Sask. teachers, province digging in during negotiations as school begins not a good sign, expert says
As Saskatchewan students headed back to the classroom Tuesday, teachers remained without a finalized collective bargaining agreement with the province.
Vancouver
-
Multiple school districts cut ties with popular Vancouver Island Christian summer camp over 'homophobic language' in staff contract
Three school districts have cut ties with Camp Qwanoes, a popular Christian summer camp in Crofton on Vancouver Island over its views on homosexuality.
-
More structures confirmed to have been destroyed, damaged due to wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap
The total number of structures confirmed to have been destroyed or damaged by a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has risen to more than 200, according to local officials who say the complete toll is still unknown
-
'It was scary': Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers among Kelowna-area wildfire evacuees
One of the thousands of people forced to evacuate when wildfires burned through the Kelowna area in August was Canuck Tyler Myers.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers, province digging in during negotiations as school begins not a good sign, expert says
As Saskatchewan students headed back to the classroom Tuesday, teachers remained without a finalized collective bargaining agreement with the province.
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after fridge explodes
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after summer break
The Regina Floral Conservatory is open again after taking a break during the hot days of summer.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 20 wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island
Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island Tuesday, with the largest fire now measuring more than 23 square kilometres.
-
B.C. island imposes tax on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
Cortes Island is experimenting with a new way to offset the negative effects of short-term vacation rentals with three-per-cent tax to fund affordable housing projects.
-
'Slow down and be alert': School zones are back in effect as Vancouver Island students return to class
Students across Vancouver Island returned to school on Tuesday, officially bringing summer vacation to a close. For some drivers, the return to class brought a costly reminder that school speed zones are back in effect.