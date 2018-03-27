Featured
N.S. RCMP continue search for man reported missing in August
Joshua Slauenwhite was last seen at a convenience store in Farmington, N.S. on Aug. 4, 2017. (Lunenburg District RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:20AM ADT
The Lunenburg District RCMP is continuing to search for a 29-year-old man who has been missing for almost eight months.
Joshua Slauenwhite was last seen at a convenience store in Farmington, N.S. on Aug. 4, 2017. Police say he left the store on foot, heading towards New Germany, N.S.
Slauenwhite is described as roughly six-foot-four inches tall and 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He had short hair and a trimmed beard when he was last seen. He also has a tattoo of a feather on his leg.
Slauenwhite was last seen wearing a dark shirt and shorts and he was carrying a black bag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP.