The Lunenburg District RCMP is continuing to search for a 29-year-old man who has been missing for almost eight months.

Joshua Slauenwhite was last seen at a convenience store in Farmington, N.S. on Aug. 4, 2017. Police say he left the store on foot, heading towards New Germany, N.S.

Slauenwhite is described as roughly six-foot-four inches tall and 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He had short hair and a trimmed beard when he was last seen. He also has a tattoo of a feather on his leg.

Slauenwhite was last seen wearing a dark shirt and shorts and he was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP.