    N.S. RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Zachery Lefave

    Zachary Lefave is pictured in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP) Zachary Lefave is pictured in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP)

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says the force is continuing to investigate the disappearance of 21-year-old Zachery Lefave of Hebron, N.S.

    Lefave went missing on Jan.1, 2021. Police say he was last seen just after midnight, while walking along Highway 334 in Plymouth and talking on the phone.

    “Over the last three years, the investigation has involved searches by ground search and rescue teams and RCMP Police Dog Services, including an RCMP cadaver dog team,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the N.S. RCMP, in a Thursday news release.

    Lefave’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in August, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his disappearance.

    Police ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

