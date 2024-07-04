N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants

The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.

Around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a truck and an ATV in the 1200 block of Pugwash River Road in Pugwash River.

A 30-year-old man from Pugwash, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck, was cut-off by an ATV and run off the road, according to a news release from police.

RCMP says the driver of the ATV then pointed a firearm at the driver of the truck before leaving.

Garnett Allan Chappell is wanted for multiple charges, including:

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

unlawful confinement

dangerous operation

failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm

failure to comply with undertaking

Chappell is described as five-foot-seven and 110 pounds with thinning red hair, blue eyes, and a crescent-shaped moon tattoo beside his right eye.

Police say Chappell is also wanted on a provincewide warrant for failing to appear in court on May 27.

Anyone who sees Chappell should not approach him, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on Chappell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

