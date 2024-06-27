N.S. RCMP continues search for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant

Kings District RCMP continues to look for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Police say 43-year-old Joel Mathew Gibson from Nova Scotia's Kings County is wanted for breach of probation.

Gibson is described as six-foot-one and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, according to a news release from RCMP.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

