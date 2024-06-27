ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP continues search for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant

    Joel Mathew Gibson, 43, is seen in this image provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP on June 3, 2024. Joel Mathew Gibson, 43, is seen in this image provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP on June 3, 2024.
    Kings District RCMP continues to look for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

    Police say 43-year-old Joel Mathew Gibson from Nova Scotia's Kings County is wanted for breach of probation.

    Gibson is described as six-foot-one and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

