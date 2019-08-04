

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP says police, EHS and Blockhouse Fire Department responded to a report of a collision involving an ATV and a bicycle at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in Lunenburg.

Police say the collision happened on a multi-use trail near Station Road and Northfield Road in Maitland, N.S.

The lone 23-year-old male rider of the ATV was not injured, while the lone 55-year-old male cyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.