

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a body was found on a beach in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

Police say the body was found on the beach in Sandy Cove, N.S., shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The RCMP is working with the Nova Medical Examiner Service to identify the human remains and the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.