A fire in Canning, N.S. early Sunday is now being investigated as a suspected arson.

The fire at a building on Main Street also caused extensive damage to neighbouring properties and businesses. No one was injured.

Kings County RCMP have determined the fire is suspicious and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Kings District RCMP can be contacted at 902-679-5555. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.