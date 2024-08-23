N.S. RCMP investigating following reports of laser aimed at aircraft

West Hants RCMP are investigating after multiple incidents of a green laser aimed at aircraft flying over West Hants.

Officers received four separate reports of a green laser pointed towards aircraft in the early morning hours between August 16 and 23, according to a news release from RCMP.

The laser is believed to have been coming from the Three Mile Plains and Windsor areas, said police.

The RCMP are reminding the public that aiming a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence under the Aeronautics Act, and any person convicted of intentionally interfering with an aircraft, by using a laser, could face a fine up to $100,000 and/or up to five years in prison.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-2207 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

