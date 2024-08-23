ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP investigating following reports of laser aimed at aircraft

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    West Hants RCMP are investigating after multiple incidents of a green laser aimed at aircraft flying over West Hants.

    Officers received four separate reports of a green laser pointed towards aircraft in the early morning hours between August 16 and 23, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The laser is believed to have been coming from the Three Mile Plains and Windsor areas, said police.

    The RCMP are reminding the public that aiming a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence under the Aeronautics Act, and any person convicted of intentionally interfering with an aircraft, by using a laser, could face a fine up to $100,000 and/or up to five years in prison.

    Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-2207 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News