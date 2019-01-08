

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating a report that a woman was yelling for help from the backseat of a vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S. Monday evening.

Police say the vehicle reportedly stopped and started several times on Fescue Court around 6:30 p.m., moments before the woman was heard yelling.

A passenger in the vehicle is described as a tall, white man with short, dark hair. There is no description of the driver or of the woman.

The vehicle is described as a small, grey hatchback, believed to be a Hyundai.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area Monday evening, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.