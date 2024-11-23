N.S. RCMP investigating serious crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a serious crash following a flight from police in Pine Tree, N.S.

Officers responded to several reports of a suspected impaired driver who may be in possession of a firearm on Wednesday around 9:50 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say a man in a Dodge truck was driving erratically along Highway 4 and had pulled into the carpool lot off Exit 27.

When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle fled on Highway 4, where a traffic stop was attempted; the driver failed to pull over and fled, says the release.

A short time later, officers say they located the truck on its roof in the ditch along Highway 4.

The 47-year-old driver was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

During a search of the vehicle, a shotgun was located and seized, says police.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

