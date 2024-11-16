N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious disappearance of 32-year-old woman

Colchester County RCMP is looking for information related to the suspicious disappearance of Keleana Trask.

The 32-year-old woman was last seen in Truro, N.S., at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 5. She was reported missing to police on Nov. 14, said the RCMP in a news release Friday.

Trask has blond hair and blue eyes. She is approximately five-foot-one and 135 pounds. She was wearing a black or dark winter jacket and brown toque when last seen.

Trask also uses the names Kelly and Megan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keleana Trask is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

