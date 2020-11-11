HALIFAX -- RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating a 49-year-old Fall River, N.S., man who is facing assault charges in connection with an incident in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Nov. 7.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 49-year-old Dean Michael Schrader of Fall River, N.S.

Schrader is facing charges of assault, overcome resistance by choking, failure to comply with a court order, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Schrader is described as a white man, 6’ foot tall and 225 pounds. He has dark brown hair and green eyes. Police say he may be driving a grey 2003 Buick Rendezvous with Nova Scotia licence plate GHY882.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Schrader and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Schrader if located, and call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.