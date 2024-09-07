N.S. RCMP issues formal apology to African Nova Scotians for historic use of street checks

The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a formal apology to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent for the historic use of street checks and other harmful interactions.

During a ceremony at the North Preston Community Centre on Saturday, the RCMP acknowledged the harm caused by these practices, which disproportionately targeted Black Nova Scotians for decades. The apology came after years of calls from community members and advocates for accountability and reform.

“I am deeply sorry for the harm caused by our use of street checks and for interactions with the Nova Scotia RCMP that have had a negative impact on you and your community,” said assistant commissioner Dennis Daley. “I’m sorry to you and your loved ones for how differently potential employers, your family, and your community might have seen you, and even how you might have seen yourself as a result of our actions.”

The ceremony was live-streamed to several locations across the province, including the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne, Menelik Hall in Sydney, and various community centres from Digby to New Glasgow.

As part of the apology, Daley also announced an action plan that outlines the ways the RCMP plans to rebuild the fractured relationships with the black community. The plan includes employee education around African Nova Scotian history and anti-black racism and collaborate with black communities across the province.

“I recognize that words are hollow without action,” said Daley. “We needed time to speak with those affected, and to develop a real understanding of the full impact of street checks. Through these discussions, we’ve been able to come to you today with a plan, and a genuine commitment to change.”

Community leaders in North Preston welcomed the apology and the introduction of the action plan but stressed the need for continued accountability.

While the apology and action plan are being viewed as significant steps toward rebuilding trust between law enforcement and African Nova Scotian communities, many said that the path to true reconciliation will require ongoing commitment and efforts to address systemic racism.

The RCMP's statement follows a 2019 provincial ban on street checks, which came after a report revealed Black people were disproportionately stopped by police across the province.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.