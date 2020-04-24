HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have found no evidence that shots were fired in the Hammonds Plains and Hubley areas after sending an emergency alert.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the Haliburton Hills and Highland Park Heights subdivisions in Hammonds Plains, N.S. Friday afternoon.

Police were also investigating a report of shots fired in the Omega Court area of Hubley, N.S., which is located roughly 15 kilometres from Hammonds Plains.

Investigators had asked residents in those areas to remain inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

An emergency alert was issued around 4 p.m. A message appeared on cellphones, advising residents about the police presence and asking them to seek shelter and refrain from travelling.

This emergency alert was just sent out over the report of shots fired pic.twitter.com/8nj9tixGg7 — CTV Atlantic (@CTVAtlantic) April 24, 2020

Police issued another emergency alert at 5:53 p.m., informing residents that the incidents had ended, and that they were no longer advised to seek shelter.

Another emergency alert has been issued in Nova Scotia, advising that the incidents in Hammonds Plains and Hubley have ended. pic.twitter.com/nkUW7ENNsz — CTV Atlantic (@CTVAtlantic) April 24, 2020

Police say they have searched the Hammonds Plains and Hubley areas extensively and have found no evidence that shots were fired.

Officers are still patrolling the areas as a precaution.

Police had also responded to a report of shots fired in the Glen Arbour area of Hammonds Plains Friday afternoon, but later confirmed that the noise had actually come from a construction site.