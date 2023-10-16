Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP search for man believed to be armed with shotgun after motel shooting

    Darren Trevor Jackson is pictured. (RCMP) Darren Trevor Jackson is pictured. (RCMP)

    RCMP in Nova Scotia have issued an emergency alert as they search for a man they believe is armed with a shotgun after he allegedly shot a woman.

    The alert, sent shortly after 11 p.m. local time Sunday, alleges 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson shot and injured a woman known to him at a motel on Highway 2 in Brookfield, N.S.

    An emergency alert issued in Nova Scotia's Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Hants and Pictou counties, as well as the Halifax region, on Oct. 15, 2023.

    The alert was issued for Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Hants and Pictou counties, as well as the Halifax region.

    The suspect is described as a white man, five feet ten inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police say he fled the scene in a vehicle and may be driving a dark 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a cracked windshield, a grey metal tool box in the truck bed and an airbag and cover missing from the steering wheel.

    The Mounties say to call 911 if he's seen and are advising against picking up hitchhikers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

