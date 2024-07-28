N.S. RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

RCMP is searching for a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.

In a news release Sunday, police say they are looking for 45-year-old Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson of Antigonish, who is facing charges of:

assault (two counts)

mischief under $5,000

fail to comply with release order condition (two counts)

failure to attend court

Officers have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate Nickerson and are now asking for the public's help.

Police describe Nickerson as six feet tall, weighing around 299 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and facial hair. He may be driving a black BMW that is missing the front bumper, although no information is available on the plate or model.

Anyone with information on Nickerson's location is asked to call the RCMP at 902-755-4141.