ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP) Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP)
    Share

    RCMP is searching for a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.

    In a news release Sunday, police say they are looking for 45-year-old Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson of Antigonish, who is facing charges of:

    •  assault (two counts)
    •  mischief under $5,000
    •  fail to comply with release order condition (two counts)
    •  failure to attend court

    Officers have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate Nickerson and are now asking for the public's help.

    Police describe Nickerson as six feet tall, weighing around 299 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and facial hair. He may be driving a black BMW that is missing the front bumper, although no information is available on the plate or model.

    Anyone with information on Nickerson's location is asked to call the RCMP at 902-755-4141.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News