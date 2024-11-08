ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia RCMP seek man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    RCMP are seeking Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S. RCMP are seeking Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S.
    Share

    The RCMP in Cumberland County, N.S., is searching for a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S., faces the following charges:

    • unsafe Storage of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized
    • two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
    • possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo
    • two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and two counts of fail to surrender authorization
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • flight from police
    • two counts of fail to comply with probation order
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    Mattinson is described as six-foot-seven and 190 pounds, with dark hair and hazel eyes in an RCMP news release.

    Police have made attempts to locate Mattinson and are asking for assistance from the public.

    Anyone with information on Mattinson’s whereabouts is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-243-2181. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News