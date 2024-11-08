Nova Scotia RCMP seek man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The RCMP in Cumberland County, N.S., is searching for a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S., faces the following charges:

unsafe Storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo

two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and two counts of fail to surrender authorization

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

two counts of fail to comply with probation order

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Mattinson is described as six-foot-seven and 190 pounds, with dark hair and hazel eyes in an RCMP news release.

Police have made attempts to locate Mattinson and are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on Mattinson’s whereabouts is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-243-2181. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.