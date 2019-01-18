

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for three suspects after a man was shot at a home in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S.

Police say three masked men entered the home on May Etta Drive around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and shot the 43-year-old victim in the stomach.

The man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, although police say he is expected to survive.

The suspects fled the home on foot and may have left the scene in a vehicle.

A police dog was brought in to help officers search the area, but they were unable to locate the suspects.

Police say the victim doesn’t know the identity of the suspects, but investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.