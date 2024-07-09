N.S. RCMP seeking information after vandalism at Fall River school

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a Fall River elementary school was vandalized.

Police responded to a report of mischief at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary on Lockview Drive at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Officers found several windows had been broken, and chalk was used for graffiti, according to a Tuesday news release from the RCMP.

Police believe the vandalism occurred at some point over the weekend and say it is the second time in a week that windows were broken at the school.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

