ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP seeking information after vandalism at Fall River school

    An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle. An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle.
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a Fall River elementary school was vandalized.

    Police responded to a report of mischief at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary on Lockview Drive at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

    Officers found several windows had been broken, and chalk was used for graffiti, according to a Tuesday news release from the RCMP.

    Police believe the vandalism occurred at some point over the weekend and say it is the second time in a week that windows were broken at the school.

    Police say the investigation is still ongoing with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News