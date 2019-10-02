The Nova Scotia government has renewed the localized state of emergency order in part of downtown Halifax as crews continue to work at the site of a toppled crane.

The crane collapsed onto a building under construction on South Park Street during post-tropical storm Dorian on Sept. 7.

The area surrounding the crane has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and a localized state of emergency was declared in the area on Sept. 18.

The step shifted the liability for potential damage during the crane's removal to the province.

Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis previously said the move was necessary because it was taking the building's developer and the crane's owner too long to get private insurance.

The state of emergency order was set to expire Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., but the province has renewed the order to ensure the ongoing removal of the crane.

The renewed state of emergency will remain in effect for another 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends the order.

The localized emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, and bordered by Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

Dozens of residents, along with a number of businesses, were evacuated from the area after the crane collapsed on Sept. 7. Those residents and businesses remain under a mandatory evacuation order.

As for the ongoing removal process, the province says the upper portion of the crane has been secured, and that crews are now focused on securing the portion of the crane that is draped over the side of the building.

There is still no word on how long it will take to remove the crane, which has caused some structural damage to parts of the construction site.