HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 126.

Ten of the cases are in the Central Zone, one case is in the Western Zone.

With new COVID-19 restrictions having come into effect on Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says it’s crucial that residents make a collective effort.

“By following the new restrictions in the greater Halifax area, we are working together to contain the spread of the virus,” said McNeil in a press release on Sunday. “And wherever you live in the province, we all have a role to play, by limiting non-essential travel and following all the protocols – limit social contacts, practise social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands. This is how we will flatten the curve.”

“No matter where you live in Nova Scotia, it is important to follow all public health measures,” said Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang. “While the majority of the cases are in the Central Zone, COVID-19 can easily find its way into other parts of the province. We must all remain vigilant and continue working to limit spread within, and beyond, Halifax.”

NEW SCHOOL-BASED CASE

On Sunday evening, the province noted an additional case was identified. The case is connected to the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, N.S., located in the Western Zone.

Northeast Kings Education Centre has been closed since its first case of COVID-19 was announced on Tuesday. The province says a public health investigation in the coming days will determine whether the latest case was a close contact of the first confirmed case. The province notes that given the school has been closed, the new case is not believed to have been in school while infectious.

To allow for completion of contact tracing and testing, and out of an abundance of caution, Northeast Kings Education Centre will remain closed for the week and students will be supported while they learn at home.

As with any positive COVID-19 case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of the case and advise them on next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,254 Nova Scotia tests.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia has had 44,909 negative test results and 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 75 cases are considered resolved and no one has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving 126 active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 70.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system. On Sunday, the province noted the website would not be updated on that day due to technical difficulties.

RAPID TESTING

On Saturday, 540 tests were administered at a rapid-testing pop-up site in Dartmouth with one positive result. The individual was directed to self-isolate and has been referred for a standard test.