HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 125.

Twelve are in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone, one is in the Western Zone, and one in the Northern Zone.

"Black Friday weekend usually draws crowds from across the province to the Halifax area to shop, but that must change this year," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release from the Nova Scotia government Saturday.

"I want to remind all Nova Scotians that we are asking you to avoid non-essential travel in and out of western and central HRM and parts of Hants County. If you are doing some shopping this weekend, it's best to stay close to home and buy local,” said McNeil.

On Friday alone, the Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 3,644 tests and 670 were administered at a rapid testing pop-up site in Dartmouth, which yielded three positive results.

Since Oct. 1, N.S. has had 42,989 negative tests. There have been 190 positive cases, and no deaths.

Nobody is in hospital for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Current cases range in age from under 10 to people over 70 years old. Sixty-five cases are now considered resolved.

