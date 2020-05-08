HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 and only one new case of the virus.

Both deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

To date, there have been 46 COVID-19 deaths in the province. Forty of those deaths have been at Northwood.

"All Nova Scotians continue to hold Northwood residents and staff in their thoughts. I hope the families grieving today know their province is with them," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Friday.

"Health system partners stand side-by-side with Northwood and our mobilization of efforts to support them will continue for as long as necessary."

The province is reporting only one new case of COVID-19 at this time, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,008.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 840 tests on Thursday.

