HALIFAX -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia has nearly doubled in a week.

Nova Scotia announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 342.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases in Nova Scotia so far.

On April 1, health officials reported that a total of 173 cases of the virus had been confirmed.

The province says more than 700 tests were completed Tuesday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab, which is now operating around the clock.

Nova Scotia’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-three per cent of cases are female and 47 per cent are male.

Eleven people are currently in hospital. Five of those patients are in intensive care units.

Seventy-seven people have now recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia reported its first death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Cape Breton woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions. She died Monday at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Cases have been identified across the province and more information is now available in an online map. The map is broken down by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing took place.

Western zone: 42 cases

Central zone: 235 cases

Northern zone: 32 cases

Eastern zone: 33 cases

Most cases are connected to travel or a known case, but health officials have confirmed community spread in the province.

As a result, travel has been removed as a requirement for testing.

Health officials have also expanded the list of symptoms for which people are being screened. Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is urged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

The province says anyone referred to an assessment centre by 811 will be tested for COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 11,346 negative test results, 342 positive test results, and one death.

Public health is working to identify people and test people who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate at home, away from people, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside the province must also self-isolate for two weeks.

More information is expected at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang Wednesday afternoon.