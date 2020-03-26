HALIFAX -- There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including a case that doesn’t appear to be linked to travel or an earlier case.

This brings the total number of cases in the province to 73.

The provincial government says most of the new cases are travel-related or connected to earlier cases, but one case cannot be linked to travel or a previously-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials are investigating how that person was exposed to COVID-19 and whether any others may have been exposed.

While they haven’t been able to identify the source of exposure, health officials say they can’t confirm at this time that the case is linked to community spread.

This is a developing story. More to come.