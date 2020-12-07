HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia reported eight new COVID-19 cases in three different zones on Monday. With six more cases considered resolved, the province is reporting 90 active cases -- up two from Sunday.

Four of the new cases are in the Central Zone. One is the school-based case first reported Sunday at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth, N.S. The other three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Nova Scotia Health says two cases are in Western Zone. One is the school-based case first reported Sunday at Berwick and District School. The other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating.

The other two cases are in the Eastern Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating. Nova Scotia Health says the other case is under investigation.

"Over the past few days, we have seen a decline in case numbers. While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release. "If we don't follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases."

COVID-19 TESTS

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,242 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

There were no rapid-testing pop-up sites on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has conducted 77,075 tests and confirmed 287 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 197 cases are considered resolved. No one has died during the second wave. This leaves 90 active cases in the province. Cases during the second wave range in age from under 10 to over 70.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 200,253 tests, and reported a total of 1,376 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,221 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving 90 active cases in the province.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 65 cases

Central Zone: 1166 cases

Northern Zone: 86 cases

Eastern Zone: 59 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 13.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: