HALIFAX -- Kings District RCMP say an organization in Kingston, N.S., has been fined $7,500 for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say on Sunday they received a complaint about a gathering that appeared to violate COVID-19 restrictions. When police arrived, they say they found several of the nearly 100 people attending the event were not distancing or wearing masks.

RCMP did not say which organization or what type of gathering it was.

Police say they gave organizers a ticket for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act by not ensuring social distancing during the event. The violation carries a fine of $7,500.

Nova Scotia RCMP add that they’re reminding everyone, including businesses and corporations, to follow the public health orders in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.