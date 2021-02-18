HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday and the number of active cases sits at 13. One of those people is in hospital in intensive care.

The new case is in the Western Zone and is under investigation.

In a news release,Public Health said that a case in the Central Zone, that is connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School in Halifax Regional Municipality, which was reported Wednesday appears on the data website and dashboard Thursday because it was identified after the cut-off for reporting. The person is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health said mobile units will be at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd., on Thursday and Friday "to work closely with the families and staff of the Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School."

"On Saturday, Feb. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. they will be conducting community-based testing," Public Health said in a news release. "Anyone can drop in or book an appointment online."

After a recent exposure notification for the New Minas area, Nova Scotia Health Authority is encouraging anyone who was in those areas to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

"The virus is still in our province so we all need to continue following public health protocols," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "We know the virus wants to spread, but we can keep it contained and protect each other if we wear masks, wash our hands, physically distance and keep following all the other COVID-19 safety measures."

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,547 Nova Scotia tests on Feb. 17.

As of Feb. 17, 25,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 9,782 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

"We must stay the course and continue our cautious and vigilant approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "I want to remind Nova Scotians that basic prevention steps work, so those seemingly small COVID-19 safety measures are what is keeping our family, friends, community, health-care and other essential workers safe."

Public health is encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts because of their work or social activities. Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/, by choosing the asymptomatic option.

You can also visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, you have had or you are currently experiencing fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening).

If you have two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening), you should also do a self-assessment:

-- sore throat

-- runny nose/nasal congestion

-- headache

-- shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

If you cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about your symptoms, you can call 811.