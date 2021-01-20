HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 23.

Two of the previously reported cases in the province are now considered resolved.

"We are reporting another day where the new case numbers are in the single digits but the virus is still in the province," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"We must continue to follow the public health measures; wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

Of Wednesday’s new cases, one is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact to a previously reported case.

One new case is in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

One positive case is in the Eastern Zone and is an employee on the Marine Atlantic ferry. Marine Atlantic suspended service of one of its routes to Nova Scotia on Wednesday after confirming a crew member of the MV Blue Puttees tested positive.

N.S. health says that case is under investigation in close collaboration with Marine Atlantic, and public health in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Thanks to the sacrifices of all Nova Scotians, we are managing to control the spread of the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "We can be proud of our efforts, but we cannot become complacent. We need to continue following all the public health protocols."

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,685 tests on Tuesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 146,003 tests. There have been 475 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and fifty-two cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 269,174 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,476 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80-years-old.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 90 cases (1 active cases)

Central Zone: 1274 cases (13 active cases)

Northern Zone: 124 cases (5 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 76 cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Jan. 24, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard on their website now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered.

On Wednesday, the province's website says, to date, 9,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 2,507 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: