HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in the Central Zone and the other case is in the Northern Zone. Public health says all of them are close contacts to previously reported cases.

“Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts to keep our case numbers low,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “We know how easily the virus can spread, but by following all the public health measures, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Two of Nova Scotia's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases increasing to 30.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,875 tests on Wednesday, a new single-day record for the province. The province has completed 350,138 tests since the pandemic began.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs set another one-day record, completing over 6,800 tests,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “This is an indication of the strong uptake in testing among Nova Scotians. Let’s continue to make testing a part of our regular COVID-19 prevention measures.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 226,960 COVID-19 tests. There have been 557 positive cases, and no deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,634 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,534 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There are four people in hospital because of COVID-19, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 99 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,330 cases (22 active cases)

Northern Zone: 131 cases (3 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 86 cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 7, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 35,291 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 21,779 were first doses and 13,512 were Nova Scotians receiving their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 27,596 went to health care workers, and 4,500 were long-term care residents.

The province has received a total of 61,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 8,670 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

Thursday, March 4 at the Spryfield Lions Rink and Rec Center (111 Drysdale Rd, Halifax) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Entrance to gymnasium on left hand side of the building

at the Spryfield Lions Rink and Rec Center (111 Drysdale Rd, Halifax) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Entrance to gymnasium on left hand side of the building Friday, March 5 at the Spryfield Lions Rink and Rec Center (111 Drysdale Rd, Halifax) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Entrance to gymnasium on left hand side of the building

at the Spryfield Lions Rink and Rec Center (111 Drysdale Rd, Halifax) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Entrance to gymnasium on left hand side of the building Friday, March 5 at the Halifax Convention Centre (Argyle St. entrance) from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

at the Halifax Convention Centre (Argyle St. entrance) from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at the Halifax Convention Centre (Argyle St. entrance) from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: