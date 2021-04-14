HALIFAX -- Schools in Nova Scotia received the green light to organize graduation ceremonies for students this year.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced the news on Tuesday, stating that approval was given by public health thanks to Nova Scotians' adherence to public health guidelines.

Rankin said schools will have guidelines to follow to ensure gathering limits and public health protocols are being followed.

"Students, staff and families will be there, will be able to gather in small groups in schools to recognize student achievement and success," said Rankin during a news conference on Tuesday. "This is a large undertaking that will span several days for many schools."

Currently, indoor gatherings in Nova Scotia are restricted to 50 per cent of a venues capacity, up to 100 people. Outdoor gatherings can have a maximum of 150 people.

According to Rankin, secondary schools will be closing one week early in order to accommodate the graduation ceremonies.

The last day of regular classes for secondary schools in the province will now be June 11, with student exams beginning the following week.

As far as prom, Rankin says schools in the province will not be organizing those celebrations this year. He says the province's main focus is to make graduation ceremonies as special as they can be.

However, Rankin is allowing parent groups to organize their own prom ceremonies, "as long as they follow public health guidelines, including gathering limits."

More details about how graduations will take place will be provided at a local level from schools at a later date.