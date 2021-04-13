HALIFAX -- The Council of Atlantic Premiers has confirmed that the Atlantic Bubble will not reopen on April 19 as planned.

In an email Tuesday evening, following a meeting with the four Atlantic leaders, the premiers decided to delay the reopening by at least two weeks, to May 3.

The Atlantic bubble was set to reopen Monday, allowing travellers to flow between all four Atlantic provinces without quarantining.

The first iteration of the bubble was created on July 3, when there were a combined eight active cases in the four Atlantic provinces.

The bubble was suspended on November 26, due to a second wave of COVID-19 cases across the country. At that time, Atlantic Canada had 249 combined active cases.

