Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Canada receives first report of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca
Canada closely watching U.S. pause of J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots
Atlantic bubble bursts less than one week before planned reopening
U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J COVID-19 shot over clot reports
Why doctors, advocates are calling for permanent paid sick days for Canadian workers
Virtual Ramadan gatherings will focus on COVID-19 vaccines, fighting Islamophobia
South Africa halts J&J vaccine jabs; Europe rollout delayed
Ontario schools closing to in-person learning indefinitely as COVID-19 cases soar
India to approve coronavirus shots green-lit by WHO, others
Quebec reaches two million vaccinations, reports 1,490 new daily cases
France suspends all Brazil flights due to virus variants
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada