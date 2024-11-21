ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. senior dies after vehicle rolls off road in Eel Brook

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 74-year-old man from Lower Eel Brook, N.S., has died after his vehicle rolled off the road.

    Yarmouth Rural RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash in the 6800 block of Highway 3 in Eel Brook, N.S., around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police say the man’s Nissan Kicks veered off the roadway and rolled.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

    Highway 3 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

