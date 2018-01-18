Featured
N.S. senior dies in crash involving snow plow: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 6:55PM AST
RCMP says an 82-year-old woman from Yarmouth County, N.S. has died after her car collided with a snow plow.
Officers say the accident happened on Highway 3 near the Yarmouth Airport just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
According to RCMP, the woman from Belleville died at the scene and the driver of the snow plow was not injured.
RCMP says Highway 3 will remain closed for several hours as investigators examine the scene.
Officers say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.