HALIFAX -- Long-term care facilities everywhere are restricting people from both entering and leaving their buildings right now.

However, staying in touch is critical, which is why one Maritime seniors’ home wants you to reach out through social media.

Northwood is a not-for-profit organization operating two continuing care facilities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

To protect their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are not allowed to enter the building and residents are not permitted to leave for any kind of social activity.

“It's tough when they can't visit with their family and their friends,” says Murray Stenson of Northwood.

At first, organizations around the HRM were keen to send residents a note or card, but as more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, it was decided that a virtual hello would be more fitting.

Northwood has invited people to post messages on Twitter or on the Northwood Facebook page using #hinorthwood.

People have already started posting videos, ranging from reading a book, having a dance party, singing a song, or even introducing their pets.

Residents have been following the hashtag on social media.

“We're also going to be able to pipe it through to the residents’ home, because they have a system in their rooms called TV Tours,” says Stenson. “We're going to compile all the video we get through social media and put them on television as well.”

Northwood says keeping residents in contact with the community will be a priority for the duration of the pandemic.