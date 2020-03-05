EASTERN PASSAGE, N.S. -- Students in Nova Scotia, whose March break trips have been cancelled are now wondering what happens next.

Will there be future trips and will they get their money back?

When the announcement was made on Wednesday to cancel all high school international trips, Grade 12 student Shelby Myers was relieved -- not just for health reasons.

"To have the school board cancel it was good for me, because it meant I get my money back," said Myers, who attends Island View High School in Eastern Passage, N.S.

The cost for the insured trip was $4,100 according to Shelby's mother.

But on Thursday morning, Michelle Myers spoke with a representative from an insurance agent who deals with EF Educational Tours, the company that organized the trip.

"As of this morning, EF Tours hadn't given them the green light that the trips was canceled," Michelle Myers said.

That means no refund yet and she's not interested in a travel voucher.

She's been told it could be weeks before her daughter receives a refund, which adds to the stress of the last several weeks.

"There's no doubt that this has been an incredibly emotional experience for all of the parents and students involved," said Michelle Myers.