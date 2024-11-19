N.S. teacher previously charged with sex offences involving student faces new charges: RCMP

The RCMP in Nova Scotia says a teacher who was previously charged for sexual offences with a student is facing new charges after allegedly contacting a youth victim.

Police say they received information on Nov. 12 that Nicole MacLeod had breached the conditions of her release by contacting a youth victim.

Four days later, MacLeod was arrested and remanded into custody. She has been charged with breach of a release order and will appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

The force says these charges are in addition to previous breach of conditions on Aug. 31, which resulted in her arrest and subsequent release on conditions by the court.

In a news release from June, RCMP said MacLeod – who was a teacher with the Tatamagouche Regional Academy – had been charged with sexual offences after having “inappropriate contact with a student.”

According to that release, MacLeod had sexually assaulted a student on multiple occasions, as well as sent explicit photos to that student and at least one other.

