N.S. to launch tiny home community for homeless people in Lower Sackville

The Nova Scotia government, in partnership with other groups, is launching a tiny home community in Lower Sackville, which is said to be the first of its kind in the province.

The pilot community will have 52 units for roughly 62 people on surplus land belonging to the Halifax Regional Municipality in Lower Sackville, according to the province.

The project, which will involve Dexter Construction and The Shaw Group, is designed to help people experiencing homelessness.

"We have seen this concept work in other jurisdictions, providing a simple home for people who are unhoused, so we are pleased to see the investment by the province married with private sector building expertise, and a municipal site,” said Mike Savage, mayor of Halifax. “Working together, we will help more people move to better circumstances."

The province will invest $9.4 million into the construction of the units along with $935,000 per year in annual operating costs. The HRM is providing the land at no cost and it will offer snow clearing and general property maintenance.

Thirty units are expected to be completed by next spring and people will be able to move into them in the summer. The entire community is scheduled to be ready by fall 2024.

