N.S. to mark King Charles III's coronation with parties, flag-raising

Britain's King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England. Nova Scotia will mark the coronation of King Charles III with a series of events in Halifax that include a garden party, a flag-raising and the unveiling of the King's portrait. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England. Nova Scotia will mark the coronation of King Charles III with a series of events in Halifax that include a garden party, a flag-raising and the unveiling of the King's portrait. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island