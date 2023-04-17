N.S. to mark King Charles III's coronation with parties, flag-raising

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia will mark the coronation of King Charles III with a series of events in Halifax that include a garden party, a flag-raising ceremony and the unveiling of the King's portrait.

The events culminate with a live viewing and outdoor reception on May 6 at the lieutenant-governor's official residence as Charles is being crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, alongside Camilla, the Queen consort.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc on Monday announced the full program of events that will take place in May and June to mark King Charles's coronation following the death last year of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

They include the opening of an exhibit dedicated to King Charles on May 2, the unveiling of the King's portrait on May 31 and a coronation garden party on June 22.

"The coronation of Charles III, King of Canada, provides Nova Scotians with an opportunity to reflect on our constitutional monarchy's legacy of service and stability," LeBlanc said in a statement.

"This historic event is also a chance to celebrate our new sovereign and his passion for the environment, youth initiatives, volunteer and military service, and finding new ways to serve our communities, province and Canada."

The public events take place at Government House and Province House in Halifax and are free to attend, with tickets being allocated in advance via a lottery.

There are also two invitation-only events, which include a provincial state dinner at Canadian Forces Base Halifax and a citizenship swearing-in ceremony at Province House.

Charles became King on Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother.

During the coronation ceremony, the King will swear an oath before being anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will then place a crown on his head.

The coronation weekend in London will include processions to and from Westminster Abbey, a concert and community events.

There will also be celebrations in Ottawa, although few details have been released with less than three weeks before the coronation.

The official ceremony in Ottawa will include "speeches, artistic performances and special unveilings," and the public will also be invited to celebrate at Rideau Hall on May 6 and 7, according to the government's website.

As of Monday afternoon, Ottawa had yet to announce the official Canadian delegation that will travel to London for the coronation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.