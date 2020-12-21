HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health is setting up four new COVID-19 vaccine storage sites across the province as they prepare to expand their vaccination program.

The cold storage sites will be at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Valley Regional Hospital and Yarmouth Regional Hospital. They will be able to store any COVID-19 vaccine at the appropriate temperature.

"The rollout of vaccine across Nova Scotia will take time," said N.S. premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "I ask everyone for their patience as our public health teams and health system partners continue their hard work over the holidays to expand access."

Public health expects to receive another shipment of 3,900 doses Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Vaccine will arrive to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital cold storage sites the week of Jan. 4. Each site will receive 1,950 doses. Details about immunization clinics are still in the planning stage.

Front-line health-care workers and long-term care staff in Central Zone are receiving the vaccine at a clinic in Halifax this month. So far, 1,463 people have received their first shot of vaccine.

"As we move into the new year we will see more vaccine arrive in our province and we will make sure that those who need it most during phase one of our rollout, receive it first," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We are now working on how we move that vaccine across the province and who will get it next, once it's in place."

The only vaccine currently approved by Health Canada is made by Pfizer-BioNtech. Nova Scotia also expects to start receiving vaccine made by Moderna later this month. The Moderna vaccine still needs Health Canada approval before it can be administered.

The province also announced Tuesday that an 11-member vaccine expert panel has been established to monitor the use of vaccine in Nova Scotia and advise the chief medical officer of health.

The panel will be co-chaired by Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, deputy chief medical officer of health and Dr. Shelly McNeil, senior medical director of COVID Planning and Implementation at the Nova Scotia Health Authority, and includes experts in infectious diseases, immunology, vaccinology, vaccine safety, allergy and public health.

The other nine panel members are: