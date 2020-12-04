HALIFAX -- COVID cases keep creeping into more Nova Scotia schools.

In the last 24 hours, two more schools have been added to a growing list.

The province's top doctor is reassuring parents and students schools are safe, but some aren't convinced.

On Friday, parents rushed to pick their kids up after learning a case of COVID-19 is linked to Parkwest school.

Paul goyetche's kids go to the school and his wife works there.

"I guess my wife's a close contact, so I left work," said Goyetche.

Parkwest is at least the seventh school in the province to have a case of COVID-19.

Citadel High School is another.

Grade 12 student MacKenzie Martin was stressed to hear that, but then relieved to learn she wasn't a close contact.

"I feel safe, and I also don't," Martin said. "There's a lot of students who walk around with their masks not on."

Martin wants class to continue in person, but also wants students who refuse to wear masks to be sent home.

She has questions.

"It doesn't really make sense to me that we can only be in a bubble of five people but we can go to class and be with 31 students and not distance at all," Martin said.

Nova Scotia's top doctor says at this point there's no need to move to a blended learning model.

He highlights that with every case linked to a school — they weren't exposed in school.

"So, I'm very comfortable that our schools remain safe," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We're not seeing schools as a place that's causing significant transmission."

Testing sites are popping up around the province.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union president wants the same response for schools.

"I believe when there is a positive test in schools, those school populations -- both students and staff -- should be prioritized for rapid testing immediately so we can actually confirm there is no community spread in those schools," said Paul Wozney.

Parkwest and Citadel have been closed for a deep cleaning.

Parents at Parkwest have been told school is closed until Thursday.

Students at Citadel will get an update on Monday.