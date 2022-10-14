N.S. universities establish rules and guidelines for homecoming weekend celebrations

HALIFAX -

Following unsanctioned street parties during a recent Dalhousie University homecoming celebration, some Maritime campuses are establishing firm rules and expectations heading into this homecoming weekend.

According to Saint Mary’s University External Affairs Associate Vice-President Margaret Murphy, the entire campus is primed to celebrate homecoming.

“It is certainly one of the biggest dates for the university for the whole year,” said Murphy, who added the next three days will see students, faculty, staff and alumni celebrate the culture and history of the university, starting with football game.

“We have extra security, we have talked to Halifax police and we are sharing with them what we are seeing. We are working closely with the student union to set the environment on campus that says this is a welcoming space on campus for all ages.”

Saint Mary’s University Student Union President Isobel Tyler said students have been encouraged to participate in all on campus, in-person celebrations.

“But do it while staying safe with the services that we have provided,“added Tyler.

At Dalhousie University’s recent homecoming, thousands attended unsanctioned street parties.

Heading into this weekend, Halifax Regional Police is asking people to tone down their celebrations.

“We want people to be mindful of their behavior, respectful to the neighbours and remind people that there are consequences for their actions," said Halifax Regional Police Const. Nicolas Gagnon.

It is also homecoming weekend at Saint Francis Xavier University in Antigonish and Acadia University in Wolfville.

St. Francis Xavier University President Andy Hakin is urging proper behaviour from its students, and said in a news release, “we want to prevent the significant risk to health and safety that ad hoc gatherings pose.”

Acadia Student Services Executive Director James Sanford said the university has carefully outlined the rules and expectations for students and community members who may be in the mood to celebrate in large numbers.

“We don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody," said Sanford. “Having these rules in place is not meant to threaten or disrupt people from having a good time. It allows us to then say there is a lot of programming on campus that can fill the need you have and you don’t run the risk of getting a ticket.”

Sanford also wants to avoid any students gettinginto trouble with the university for breaching code of conduct rules.