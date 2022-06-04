N.S. warns residents of potential toxins found in certain mussels, clams

Nova Scotians are being warned about potential toxins found in certain mussels and clams that were sold in the province's south shore.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested blue mussels at the Corkums Island Mussel Farm on May 30 and discovered the presence of toxins responsible for paralytic shellfish poisoning.

A news release from the province says the harvesting area has been closed.

Mussels and clams harvested that day were sold to two customers on Thursday at the Corkums Island Mussel Farm and Fish Shop in Lunenburg, N.S.

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include:

tingling

numbness spreading from the lips and mouth to the face, neck and extremities

dizziness

arm and leg weakness or paralysis

headaches and nausea

respiratory failure

death, in severe cases

Symptoms can begin anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours after consuming the food.

Cooking or freezing the mussels or clams will not remove the toxins, therefore, anyone who purchased these specific ones should discard them.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses.

The province is advising anyone who ate mussels or claims sold at the Corkums Island Mussel Farm or Fish Shop in Lunenburg on Thursday and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.

"The presence of these toxins in shellfish result from conditions in the marine environment, and not from any deficiencies in harvesting or processing," wrote the province.