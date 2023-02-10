N.S. wineries assessing damage from record-breaking cold snap

Vineyard owners in Nova Scotia are assessing the damage after last weekend's record-breaking frigid temperatures.

John Eikelenboom was hoping the heat from 80 round bales of hay burning throughout his Port Williams, N.S., vineyard would be enough to keep his plants alive.

“I went out at 10 that night and lit the bales and stayed with the bales until 4:30 in the morning,” Eikelenboom says.

A couple of his hybrid varieties made it through, but the Arctic-like temperatures were too much for some of his less-hearty varieties, like Riesling and Chardonnay.

“(Wednesday), we went to work dissecting the buds. It wasn’t all pretty news but it’s not a disaster, but it’s pretty close,” says Eikelenboom.

It is a similar story at the nearby Domaine de Grand Pre winery in Grand Pré, N.S., where their in-field weather station recorded some freezing temperatures.

“The temperature at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning was about 25° below celsius, and the wind chill was 37,” says vineyard manager Jim De Kock.

De Kock says it stayed that way for almost 12 hours.

“We know there will be problems but we can’t say what the scope of the problem is,” he says.

De Kock came to Nova Scotia last August and has been working in vineyards around the world for 25 years, most recently in South Africa. He says he’ll lean on other wine producers for advice on how to mitigate the damage.

“What I will use mostly is knowledge from this area, producers from this area with the cultural knowledge,” the wine maker says.

Back at the 1365 Church Street Vineyard and Winery, John Eikelenboom is hoping some of his veins will produce a second bud and he’ll be able to salvage some of his grapes. How much won’t be known until spring.