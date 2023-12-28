N.S. winter sportfishing season opens New Year’s Day

The winter sportfishing season in Nova Scotia will soon be open to the many lakes, rivers, and waterways across the province.

Sportfishing brings around $85 million to the N.S. economy each year, according to a Thursday news release, and the winter season will kick-off on New Year’s Day.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is stocking lakes with trout from three provincial hatcheries to support the season.

The province says freshwater species like rainbow and brook trout, white and yellow perch, smallmouth bass, and chain pickerel will be in the areas open for winter sportfishing.

“Getting outside at this time of year is fun for established anglers and those discovering sportfishing for the first time,” said Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Kent Smith in a statement from the province.

“Whatever your skill level, and whether you fish by yourself or with others, safety should always be top of mind,” he added.

A fishing license is needed to fish recreationally, except for during the annual winter sportfishing weekend from Feb. 17 to 19. The license can be purchased online until March 1 and it will remain valid until March 31, which is the end of the season.

