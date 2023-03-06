N.S. woman goes viral for Maud Lewis-inspired crocheted sweater
A Nova Scotia woman who found her passion for crocheting during the pandemic recently went viral for one of her creations.
Grace Tompkins, a biostatistics PhD candidate in Waterloo, Ont., is originally from Truro, N.S.
The 26-year-old took up crocheting as a quarantine hobby in 2021.
“I started doing something called ‘No Statistics Saturdays’ to kind of maintain a work-life balance. I always watched my mom knit, just dishcloths and stuff like that, and it was just too slow for me,” she says.
“So, I went into our little yarn cabinet and my sister had a crocheting hook laying around, I picked it up, tried it. I wasn’t horrible at it.”
She admits the first sweater she tried to make was “unwearable.”
“I just kept going at it and eventually I was making wearable things and getting better at it and it’s been such a good stress relief for me, as a student.”
From there “Grace’s Handmades” was born – social media accounts chronicling her crocheted bags, hats, tops, tapestry and more.
Tompkins says her sister Emma is also artistic and runs a successful Instagram page called “Housecat Arts.”
“It kind of overnight exploded. In December, when I posted a reel making actually her Christmas gift, I had to block her for a little bit so she wouldn’t see it,” she says. “It’s still not really a business, I don’t really know what I’m doing, to be completely honest, it’s more of like my creative outlet, but I’m kind of working on the business aspect of it.”
Tompkins’ latest sweater design was inspired by Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis’ famous 1955 “Three Black Cats” painting.
Tompkins says it was her most time-intensive project to date.
“I think, like many other Nova Scotians, I have just a love for Maud Lewis. I have a print of it in my living room and I look at it every day,” she says. “There’s been a lot of other crochet artists that have made famous paintings into different things, like tapestry crochets, bags, sweaters, and I thought, ‘Well I can do that.’ So this is kind of just what happened. I whipped up the sweater in about three months, posted it online and it went wild.”
Tompkins says she expected the sweater to get some attention, because she has many Nova Scotian followers, but not as much as it did.
“I kind of thought it would stay within the crochet community, but when I posted it on Twitter, there were people -- who I would say are not crafters -- that were just so drawn to it,” she says.
“People have been messaging me left, right and centre, saying, ‘Oh, I need one for so and so and I need one for myself and do you have a pattern?’ It’s been amazing, but overwhelming at the same time. The reach has been incredible.”
Tompkins says the final result was her first attempt at the sweater.
“I mean there was a lot of – I would do a row, undo it, redo it, stuff like that. But yeah, I completely freehanded it, there’s no pattern and it happened to fit me like a glove. I think it was meant to be.”
She adds that crocheting has been a bit of a distraction from her PhD, but she welcomes it.
“I do think it’s important to have balance, so I don’t mind that this kind of is happening. I think I’m kind of like statistician by day and a crocheter by night. It’s cool to have something to do in the evenings that is not math,” she says, laughing.
Tompkins says anyone looking to pick up crocheting should try to be patient.
“I have a reel that says your first project is going to flop – it’s so true. You can look at the first sweater I made, it’s horrendous. Rome wasn’t built in a day, this isn’t my first sweater,” she says. “Start simple, make some dishcloths, make some potholders, stuff like that. It’s such a good craft, I would be so happy if one person picked up a hook because they saw this sweater and thought it was cool.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Airlines vital to life in the North facing headwinds from worker shortages
Airlines that operate in the North -- where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods -- say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds.
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Tesla she was driving through downtown Toronto crashed and went up in flames late Sunday night.
-
You could face a $200 fine as snow removal gets underway in Toronto
Toronto officials are making a last-minute plea for drivers to move their vehicles in order for crews to remove the piles of snow blocking traffic and infrastructure.
-
One person dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool with flurries for Calgary's first full week of March
March is off to a chilly start in Calgary.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
Montreal
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante mourns the loss of her father
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is mourning the loss of her father, who died at an undisclosed age. In a message posted on her Instagram account, Plante said Gaetan Plante died suddenly in his sleep. He had been suffering from poor health for the past year.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating two early morning fires
The Montreal police department (SPVM) arson squad is investigating two fires that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. One was at a commercial establishment in Kirkland and the other was a residence in Pierrefonds.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on all week
We'll see some slightly milder air move into the Edmonton region Tuesday and again toward the end of the week.
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
London
-
Flurries expected Monday in the London region
Temperatures in the London region remain just slightly below average for this time of year. More flurries are expected on Monday as the thermometer hovers around the freezing mark.
-
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
-
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': Main Street hit with massive blaze Saturday
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
'I'd never seen one in the wild before': Man has up close encounter with a lynx in Manitoba
A Winnipeg man can now cross spotting a Lynx in the wild off his bucket list after a close encounter with the notoriously reclusive feline in Grand Beach, Man. last month.
-
'A soupy mess': Warmer weather closes stretch of river skating trail
Warmer conditions are closing part of The Forks' river skating trail prompting a warning from safety officials about going on unsupervised ice.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa man, woman charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa man and woman have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Mayor Sutcliffe to begin work on promised line-by-line audit this week
City council just passed its 2023 budget last week, but work is set to begin on a major mayoral campaign promise ahead of the 2024 budget.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
-
'We had to fight for him': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan launches guidebook to help patients diagnosed with cancer
In January of 2015 Teri Thrun’s son, Erik Revoy was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away nine months later.
-
Saskatoon considers extending program to improve wait times for taxi service
The City of Saskatoon is considering extending a pilot program that issued a batch of new taxi licenses to help ease the burden during peak times.
Vancouver
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demand
Grocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Family members, advocates call for greater protections for B.C. farmworkers at annual vigil
Family members gathered Sunday at an emotional vigil, marking the upcoming anniversary of a tragedy that killed three farm workers 16 years ago.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Regina
-
Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekend
Almost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masks
For one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.
-
Building 'outside the box': Fort Winter Festival introduces build-a-boat sled competition
The annual Fort Winter festival ended on a high note Sunday with a competition that forced competitors to think outside the box and build a sled using cardboard.
Vancouver Island
-
10-year-old B.C. girl may be world's youngest certified axe-throwing judge
Axe-throwing isn't typically thought of as a kids' sport, but Maddy Mathe isn't a typical kid.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.