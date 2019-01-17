

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Halifax-area woman who helped lure a 16-year-old girl into prostitution in Toronto, Halifax and Moncton, N.B., has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A jury had found Renee Allison Webber guilty of pimping-related charges in September.

Crown lawyers told the court that in late 2015 the victim moved into Webber's Halifax-area home, where she was lured into providing sexual services.

Webber, who is in her mid-40s, was convicted of trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexual exploitation, advertising sexual services and receiving material benefit from trafficking.

Her co-accused, Kyle Leslie Pellow, pleaded guilty last June to trafficking a person under 18, advertising sexual services and breaching a court order.

He received a six-year prison sentence, but the judge deducted just over three years for time served.

Justice Christa Brothers sentenced Webber today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.